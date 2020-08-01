New Delhi: The ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan took a dramatic turn on Saturday after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he is open to welcoming back the Congress rebels led by his former deputy Sachin Pilot. “Those who were engaged in the conspiracy to destabilise the government in Rajasthan confess to the party high command and are forgiven, I would also embrace them”, said Gehlot, while speaking to media in Jaisalmer. Also Read - Amar Singh no More: 'Humorous, Known For His Friendship', Condolences Pour in From All Quarters | Who Said What

He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and stop the ‘tamasha’, referring to the alleged horse trading show being run in the state. “Prime Minister should stop the tamasha going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. What tamasha is this?,” he asked. Also Read - National Education Policy 2020 Will Convert Job Seekers Into Job Creators: PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon 2020

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also lambasted Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and asked him to step down from his post on moral grounds as his name has appeared in the Sanjeevani Cooperative Society embezzlement case. Also Read - 'Stop The Tamasha': Ashok Gehlot's Appeal to PM Modi Amid Ongoing Rajasthan Political Crisis

When asked to comment on BJP state President Satish Poonia’s remark that where will the CM go with his MLAs from Jaisalmer as Pakistan comes next, Gehlot said, “These are new leaders who want to compete with Vasundhara ji (former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje). There is a clear cut competition among them… Rajendra Singh Rathore, Satish Poonia and Gulabchand Kataria. Kataria is a good man as he speaks a little less. He abuses us when he comes in front of the media. So they all seem to be weak leaders and no one knows where Vasundhara ji has disappeared.”

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including 19 rebels. The BJP has 72 MLAs.