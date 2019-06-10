New Delhi: A woman and her two-year-old daughter were killed and their bodies were found in a water tank in Bikaner in Rajasthan on Sunday.

The Circle Officer of Bikaner told ANI, “The woman’s parents have alleged that they have been killed over dowry demands.” An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Bikaner: Bodies of a woman and her 2-year-old daughter were found in a water tank yesterday; Subhash Sharma, CO City, says, “the woman’s parents have alleged that they have been killed over dowry demands. FIR registered. Investigation underway”. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ed9XS8tIjn — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

In a similar incident, on Sunday, a body of an 8-year-old was recovered from a drain in Kamla Nagar area in Bhopal. A policeman had been suspended after the incident, however, the reason of suspension has not been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, a mutilated body of a 2-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2 in Aligarh, three days after she went missing. The police suspected it to be revenge crime resulting out of a financial dispute of her father with the accused.

Two people have been arrested for allegedly strangling the girl. The case will be probed under the National Security Act (NSA) and transferred to a fast track court.

SSP #Aligarh on murder of 2.5 years old girl: 4 people including main accused Zahid & his wife arrested. Body was wrapped in a cloth belonging to Zahid’s wife. We’ve met victim family and they’ve demanded that the accused should be hanged till death. Charge-sheet to be filed pic.twitter.com/hGek7wrQLe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2019

The incident has caused immense rage all over the country with people across states demanding justice for the toddler.

Meanwhile, a special court in Pathankot will deliver the verdict on Monday of the gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl who was abducted on January 10 last year in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.