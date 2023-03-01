Home

Rajasthan Women Can Travel Free In State Buses On THIS Day | Check Deets Inside

This move will put an additional annual financial burden of about ₹ 3.50 crore on the state government. Gehlot had announced the increased concession in the state budget for 2023-24.

Image for representational purposes

Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has decided to offer free bus travels on Rajasthan Roadways buses to Women and girls on International Women’s Day (March 8). The facility will be available on all Rajasthan Roadways buses, including ordinary and fast.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal.

According to the official statements, about 8.50 lakh women and girls are estimated to travel by Rajasthan Roadways buses on International Women’s Day. The state government has estimated a financial burden of around ₹ 7.50 crore.

Gehlot has also approved a proposal to hike the concession for women on fares of ordinary Rajasthan Roadways buses to 50 per cent. The discount on ordinary buses at present is 30 per cent. The increased exemption will be implemented from April 1.

(With PTI Inputs)

