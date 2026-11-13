Rajasthan’s voter list shows significant discrepancy, 1.1 million voters more than SIR list

Rajasthan's latest draft voter list (SSR 2027) has 5.26 crore voters, which is 100% more than the February SIR list.

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Rajasthan's voter list shows significant discrepancy, 1.1 million voters more than SIR list

Rajasthan’s latest draft voter list, published on Thursday under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027, has sparked a new statistical confusion. It lists approximately 52.6 million voters, nearly 1.1 million more than the 51.5 million voters listed in the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list published in February.

But this number is significantly lower than the official figure from the State Election Commission’s (SEC) final voter list, which showed 54.5 million voters in early October, reports the Times of India. Thus, in less than a year, Rajasthan has three different voter counts: 51.5 million in the final SIR list, 54.5 million in the SEC list, and now 52.6 million in the SSR draft list submitted by the Election Commission.

Nationwide protests from November 26 to December 20

Meanwhile, ‘People Against SIR’, a platform of organisations and activists campaigning against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has announced nationwide protests from November 26 to December 20.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court has also upheld the SIR process, and this is the ninth SIR process underway in the country. Previously, SIRs have been conducted eight times.

People Against SIR has also demanded that Jantar Mantar in Delhi be re-designated as the official protest site. Demonstrations will be held on Constitution Day (November 26), public meetings on Human Rights Day (December 10), and rallies and booth-level meetings will be held in various states.

The campaign will conclude on December 20. On this day, an appeal will be made to President Draupadi Murmu to restore voting rights to all citizens before the elections are announced.

84 lakh voters missing in Karnataka, alleges BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka has alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has identified 6.5 million people who have changed their residence. Another 1.9 million people did not submit applications and are missing from the state. These figures point to the presence of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the country.