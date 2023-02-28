Home

Rajendra Prasad Death Anniversary 2023: 10 Inspiring Quotes By India’s First President

Born on December 3 in 1884, Rajendra Prasad became the first president of independent India in 1950. On his death anniversary, we remember some of Rajendra Prasad's inspiring quotes and wise words.

Dr Rajendra Prasad spent the last few months of his life in retirement at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

Rajendra Prasad Death Anniversary 2023: Born on December 3 in 1884, Rajendra Prasad became the first president of independent India on January 26, 1950. Rajendra Prasad was a politician and lawyer by training, who joined the Indian National Congress during the Indian Independence Movement and became a major leader from the region of Bihar. He was an avid supporter of Mahatma Gandhi, and was imprisoned by British authorities during the Salt Satyagraha of 1931 and the Quit India movement of 1942.

Dr Rajendra Prasad spent the last few months of his life in retirement at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna. He died on February 28, 1963. In 1915, Rajendra Prasad passed Masters in Law examination with honors, winning a gold medal. Subsequently, he completed his Doctorate in Law as well.

Rajendra Prasad Death Anniversary 2023: 10 Inspiring Quotes

On his death anniversary, we remember some of Rajendra Prasad’s inspiring quotes and wise words.

“In order to achieve our goals, our methods must be as clean as the ultimate result!” “With weapons of mass devastation at man’s disposal now, the human species itself is in grave risk of extinction.” “I am certain that your personality will aid in the healing of wounded souls and the restoration of peace and harmony in an environment of distrust and confusion.” “We must remember all those who have given their lives in the sake of freedom.” “One must learn to play one’s age.” “For the first time in our long and tumultuous history, we find the whole huge territory… united under the authority of a single constitution and a single union, which assumes responsibility for the care of the more than 320 million men and women who occupy it.” “We have become so used to depending on English precedents that it seems almost sacrilegious to have a different reading, even though our situations and circumstances seem to warrant a different interpretation.” “Actors can’t keep dashing around the woods forever.” “There is no resting place for a nation or a people on their onward march.” “Nobody can push me aside.

