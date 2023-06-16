Home

Tamil Nadu: Ex Top Cop Convicted For Sexually Harassing Woman Officer

A Villupuram court convicted Das, who is already suspended, for sexually harassing a fellow woman officer and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

Tamil Nadu: In a major blow, former Director General of Police Rajesh Das was sentenced to three years imprisonment on Friday in connection with a sexual harassment case. A Villupuram court convicted Das, who is already suspended, for sexually harassing a fellow woman officer and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also fined him Rs 10,000.

Additionally, the Villupuram court imposed a fine of Rs 5,00 on a police officer who had attempted to deter his colleague from filing a complaint against their boss.

What Was the Case?

The victim, a woman officer, filed a complaint against Das in February 2021. She alleged that the IPS officer had made sexual advances while they were on duty for the security of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Following the allegations, the AIADMK government suspended Das and formed a six-member committee to investigate the matter. Das was replaced by Additional Director General Jayanth Murali, who was put on compulsory wait, meaning he had no specific assignment.

What Did the Madras High Court Say?

The Madras High Court dismissed a plea filed by Das, which challenged the jurisdiction of the Villupuram court months after the complaint was filed.

Rejecting the plea, Justice P Velmurugan stated that the High Court found no ‘perversity in the order passed by the Villupuram’s Chief Judicial Magistrate. The High Court also directed the district court to not show any prejudice against the petitioner.

According to a member of the prosecution team, they recorded statements of 68 individuals, including police personnel. “The officer can file an appeal and seek immediate bail,” he stated.

In 2021, the case gained significant attention and became a major political issue during the elections, with the leader of the opposition, M.K. Stalin, promising legal process and strict punishment if elected to power.

