New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday threw its weight behind the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), remarking that ‘it is of no threat to Muslims’ and also defended the National Population Register (NPR), calling it ‘essential.’

His backing for the contentious legislation at a time the country is witnessing massive protests against the Act. He had previously spoken about it in December, when violence took place at several anti-CAA protests, saying that ‘violence and rioting is not a solution to any issue.’

On Wednesday, speaking to reporters, Rajinikanth said, “CAA will not affect any citizen of our country. If it affects Muslims, I’ll be the first person to stand for them.”

“The government has assured people that no Indian citizen will have any issue with respect to CAA. Some political parties are instigating people against CAA due to their political interests,” he added.

The 69-year-old added that NPR was an ‘essential’ exercise which is required to find out the ‘outsiders.’ On the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said that the government has already said that it is yet to be formulated.

Rajinikanth: Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any citizen of our country, if it affects Muslims then I will be the first person to stand up for them. NPR is a necessity to find out about the outsiders. It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet. pic.twitter.com/wyXMCY8pH9 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Seen as being close to the BJP, Rajinikanth had also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah last August over the government’s move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution. Calling the move a ‘masterstroke,’ he had equated the Modi-Shah duo to that of Lord Krishna and Arjuna.

His long-time contemporary, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, has been a vocal critic of the government over the CAA-NRC-NPR move, saying that ‘having a majority in parliament doesn’t give the government the authority to “destroy” the fabric of the nation.’