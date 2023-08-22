Home

Rajinikanth Breaks Silence on Touching Yogi Adityanath’s Feet, Says Did it Out of Respect

Rajinikanth said, "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only."

Rajinikanth recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow and touched his feet to get his blessings.

Chennai: After facing backlash from people on social media platforms for touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s feet, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth broke silence on the matter and said it is his habit to touch feet of yogis or sanyasis and take their blessings.

Recently, the superstar met the UP CM at his residence in Lucknow and touched his feet to get his blessings. On Monday night, the ‘Jailer’ star arrived back in Chennai and briefly interacted with media persons who were stationed outside the airport.

On being asked about his reaction to the controversy around touching the feet of UP CM, Rajinikanth said that he did that gesture out of respect.

“It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only,” he said.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only: Actor Rajinikanth on meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath and touching his feet pic.twitter.com/dPItSmLu2f — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film ‘Jailer’ which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence as well during his visit.

He also paid a visit to Surya Command and interacted with all ranks and families. He expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for Indian Army’s service to the nation.

In the meantime, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ is roaring at the box office. Within 11 days of its release, the film earned Rs 5 billion at the global box office.

Sharing the update, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and stated that Rajinikanth’s film Jailer has crossed “over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) gross mask at the at the WW [Worldwide] box office….2nd movie for superstar Rajinikanth in the Rs 500 crore+ club after 2.0.”

Also starring Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, and Kishore in cameos, ‘Jailer’ follows the story of a retired police officer, who uses his connections with former prisoners to save his son from a gangster.

(With inputs from ANI)

