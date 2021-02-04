Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth had last year created alot of buzz after he announced the launch of his political party in 2021. Although, he later took a U-turn and said he would not be taking the political plunge due to his frail health. Now, the actor’s associate and Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian has clarified that Rajinikanth didn’t say he would never enter politics, he said he would not jump into poll fray now, Times of India reported. Manian further stated that Rajinikanth has also not disbanded the RMM. Also Read - Enthiran: Non-Bailable Warrant Against Shankar Over Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rai Starrer

"If tomorrow Rajinikanth says he is entering politics, Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam will associate itself with him on his journey. If Rajinikanth does not enter politics also, it will continue to function as a sister organization," Manian added.

Rajinikanth, while announcing he will not take the political plunge and start a political party, had said, "I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement." He, however, said he will serve people in whatever ways he can without entering electoral politics.