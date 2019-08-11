New Delhi: Days after Centre abrogated some provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution (Which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday likened the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ‘Krishna and Arjuna’.

While speaking at the launch of a book (that chronicles Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s two years in office) in Chennai, Rajinikanth said,“My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off.”

Comparing the relationship shared between Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with that of Arjun and Krishna pair from the epic Mahabharata, the actor-turned-politician stated,”We don’t know who is Krishna and who is Arjun. It is only they know (Modi and Shah).”

Rajinikanth in Chennai, earlier today: My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir operation. The way you conducted it, especially the speech you delivered in Parliament was fantastic. Amit Shah ji and Modi ji are like Krishna-Arjuna combination. pic.twitter.com/NPMtFKYGMm — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

Notably, the Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.