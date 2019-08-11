New Delhi: Days after Centre abrogated some provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution (Which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday likened the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ‘Krishna and Arjuna’.
While speaking at the launch of a book (that chronicles Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s two years in office) in Chennai, Rajinikanth said,“My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off.”
Comparing the relationship shared between Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with that of Arjun and Krishna pair from the epic Mahabharata, the actor-turned-politician stated,”We don’t know who is Krishna and who is Arjun. It is only they know (Modi and Shah).”
Notably, the Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.
Besides Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who was also present at the book launch event, termed the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution as a ‘daring’ move by PM Modi and Shah.
Panneerselvam said the abrogation of Article 370 was a long awaited measure, which was a key demand of late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa way back in 1984.
Congratulating Modi and Shah for the “daring and historic achievement of removing Article 370”, Panneerselvam said: “I am confident that this extremely significant politico-constitutional measure will not only strengthen the unity and integrity of India, but also reinforce federalism by placing all states on an equal footing.”
Earlier last week, the Narendra Modi-led government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and declared that the state would be bifurcated into two Union Territories– Ladakh (Without Legislature), Jammu and Kashmir (With Legislature).