New Delhi: Actor Rajinikanth who has been much speculated to formally enter politics on Thursday clarified that a leaked letter that is doing rounds on social media does not belong to him and that he will announce his stand on the much-promised plunge at an "appropriate time".

"I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time," said the 69-year-old Tamil superstar who has been in the news on various political occasions.

Rajinikanth clarified that the leaked letter was not his but "the information on my health and doctors' advice is true".

The viral letter had mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic hit Rajinikanth’s plans to join politics as he did not want to take a chance owing to his health. The actor had undergone a renal transplant in 2016.

“I do not fear for my life. I am more concerned about people’s welfare. To usher in the political change I had promised, I have to plunge actively into the political field. Midway through if my health deteriorates, it could pose fresh challenges to the political process itself,” the leaked letter read.

Notably, Rajinikanth’s comment comes months before the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, which many presume could be his debut run in the field. However, the actor had asserted in March that he will not contest elections to become the chief minister.