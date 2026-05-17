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Happy, not jealous: Actor Rajinikanth on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says meeting with Stalin was friendship call

‘Happy, not jealous’: Actor Rajinikanth on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says meeting with Stalin was friendship call

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday denied he was "jealous" about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

No 'jealousy' against Vijay, meeting with Stalin was friendship call, says Rajinikanth(Photo Credit: ANI/PTI)

Chennai: C. Joseph Vijay has been in the spotlight ever since he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician took the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10, crowning his party’s debut performance in the assembly polls. As his popularity reached a new high, Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent meeting with DMK president M K Stalin sparked new political discussion. Reacting to the buzz, Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday made a strong statement. Read what he said.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday denied he was “jealous” about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Furthermore, the popular actor clarified that his recent meeting with DMK president M K Stalin was “purely” a friendship call and not done with any political motive.

Talking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence here, and responding to some reports, the top star made it clear that the meeting with the former chief minister Stalin was not an attempt to hinder Vijay’s chief ministerial aspirations or merge political parties, news agency PTI reported.

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“I was shocked when suddenly media asked me about Vijay. I am surprised and happy for him, not jealous,” actor Rajinikanth clarifies. He even wished CM Vijay for achieving more than NTR at such a young age.

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: “I was shocked when suddenly media asked me about Vijay. I am surprised and happy for him, not jealous,” says actor Rajinikanth, as he clarifies and wishes CM Vijay for achieving more than NTR at such a young age. (Full video available on PTI Videos… pic.twitter.com/Gs665w7jon — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2026

What did Superstar Rajinikanth say about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay?

Dismissing that he had any envy towards TVK founder and the recently sworn-in chief minister Vijay, the Kabali actor stated there was a 25-year generational gap between him and the CM and commended Vijay’s impressive achievements at a young age, which he said surpassed even those of the legendary MGR (MG Ramachandran) and NTR (N T Rama Rao). MGR and NTR, the two matinee idols from Tamil and Telugu cinema had gone on to become CM of Tamil Nadu and the then undivided Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

He said, “I have seen Vijay since a young age. Why would I be jealous if he had become CM. That too at a young age of 52, he has achieved more than MGR and NTR… I have no envy at all.”

The superstar further said that he did not enter politics due to health reasons and advised his fans to support any political party of their choice. Rajinikanth also urged the people to grant Vijay a two-year period to establish himself. Party Wise Results Party Won Leading Total Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – TVK 108 0 108 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – DMK 59 0 59 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – ADMK 47 0 47 Indian National Congress – INC 5 0 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi – PMK 4 0 4 Indian Union Muslim League – IUML 2 0 2 Communist Party of India – CPI 2 0 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi – VCK 2 0 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) 2 0 2 Bharatiya Janata Party – BJP 1 0 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam – DMDK 1 0 1 Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam – AMMKMNKZ 1 0 1 Total 234 0 234

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