New Delhi: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has once again ignited discussion about his entry into the electoral fray, saying that he would “reconsider” his decision. Addressing a presser on Monday, Thalaiva asserted that he will meet with members of his outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram officer bearers today and discuss whether he should enter politics or not.Also Read - BREAKING: Lockdown In Tamil Nadu Extended Till July 19. Full List of Relaxations And Restrictions Here

Earlier in December 2020, Rajinikanth had announced that he won’t take the political plunge and launch a party as declared earlier. “I regret to inform that I am not going to launch a political party. I will serve people in whatever ways I can without entering electoral politics. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me,” he had stated. Also Read - Viral Video: Rajinikanth's Look Alike Tries to Pull Off Stunt But Fails Miserably, Video Will Crack You Up | Watch

Actor Rajinikanth says he would discuss with the office bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram whether he would enter politics or not in the future, ahead of today's meeting with fans pic.twitter.com/3ByCVTbfYQ — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

