New Delhi: Putting an end to speculations over his plunge into Tamil Nadu politics, superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday asserted that he would launch his political party in January 2021. He also categorically said that his party would fight Assembly elections in 2021 and “emerge victorious.” Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021. Also Read - Superstar Rajinikanth to Announce His Decision to Enter Politics Soon

“I never go back on the promises I make. Political change is necessary. It is the need of the hour. If it is not done now, it will be never done. For this, I urge people to stand by me. Together we will bring change,” Rajinikanth said as he addressed the media in Chennai. Also Read - Not my Letter But Information on Health True: Rajinikanth Clears Air on 'Leaked Letter'

He expressed confidence that his to be floated outfit would be able to “win elections with the huge support of people.” Also Read - Rajinikanth Shares Video Message For SP Balasubrahmanyam Says ‘Happy That he is Out of Danger Now’

“In the upcoming Assembly elections, the emergence of spiritual politics will happen for sure. A wonder will happen,” he said on his twitter handle. An announcement on matters connected to the party launch would be made on December 31, he said.