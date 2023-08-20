Home

Watch: Rajinikanth Touches UP CM Adityanath’s Feet In Lucknow

A video of Tamil actor Rajinikanth touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath's feet has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Superstar Rajinikanth touches Yogi Adityanath's feet. | Photo: ANI

Lucknow: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Saturday. He arrived in the city on Friday for the screening of his action-thriller film ‘Jailer’. In a video, the megastar was seen touching the feet of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister during his visit to the official residence. Rajinikanth plans to watch his recent hit ‘Jailer’ alongside CM Adityanath. “I will watch the film with the CM. The movie’s success feels like a blessing from above,” Rajnikanth told the news agency ANI before his trip to the state capital.

Trending Now

Watch Here

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/KOWEyBxHVO — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

Earlier, a special screening of ‘Jailer’ was held in Lucknow, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Maurya said he thoroughly enjoyed the movie and the megastar’s exceptional performance.

“I had the opportunity to watch the movie ‘Jailer’. Having seen many of Rajinikanth’s films, I recognize his exceptional talent. Even though the movie might lack extensive content, his performance magnifies its significance,” the deputy CM told PTI.

Rajinikanth To Visit Ayodhya Today

Rajinikanth is scheduled to visit holy city Ayodhya today. Before arriving in UP, the Megastar was in Jharkhand, where he visited the renowned Chhinnamasta Temple and held discussions with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

#WATCH UP: Actor Rajinikanth leaves for Ayodhya from Lucknow pic.twitter.com/fYFK0ncF0b — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

Talking about ‘Jailer’, the movie has showcased a strong performance at the box office, accumulating a total collection of Rs 235.65 crore within eight days. Directed by Nelson, the film also features Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in significant roles. Rajinikanth plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in ‘Jailer‘. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.

