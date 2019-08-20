New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. “Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary,” tweeted PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Veer Bhumi in national capital to pay tribute to the veteran leader.

Besides, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ahmed Patel also also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had listed out several achievements of his father on Twitter every day this week to honour him on his 75th birth anniversary.

“This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji’s 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India. To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution,” Gandhi wrote yesterday and shared a 55-second clip.

Rajiv Gandhi sworn in as the sixth Prime Minister of India after his mother’s assassination in 1984. He became the youngest prime minister of the country at the age of 40 and held the office from 1984 to 1989.

On May 21, 1991, when he was busy campaigning for the Congress as party president for the national elections, he was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.