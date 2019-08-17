Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has petitioned the Tamil Nadu government to extend her parole for another month. “Nalini has petitioned the Home Secretary to extend her leave by a month in connection with preparations for her daughter’s wedding,” said her legal adviser P Pugazhenthi on Tuesday.

On July 25, Nalini was released from the Vellore Prison on month-long ordinary parole after she argued in person at the Madras High Court to grant her the leave. She had sent the petition to the government on August 7 through speed post, noted Pugazhenthi. In her plea, Nalini noted that every life convict was entitled to one month of ordinary leave after completing two years in prison and she had not taken any leaves during her past 27 years in jail.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, with the required permission from authorities, Nalini visited her husband Sriharan alias Murugan in the Vellore Central Prison to discuss the wedding of their daughter Haridhra. As per the parole condition, Nalini is staying in Vellore. She had originally sought a six-month leave to make arrangements for her daughter’s marriage.

During the hearing of Nalini’s plea, Public Prosecutor A Natarajan had submitted in the court that as per the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules 1982, a convict is subject to receive a maximum period of 30 days as ordinary leave (parole) at a point of time. Thus, he asked the court to consider granting leave for convict Nalini within the maximum limit.

The court order said that the extension of 30 days’ leave can be exercised as per Rule 22 but only after the initial grant. Further, the court ruled that Nalini must neither give any interviews nor meet any political person or member of any organisation while out on parole. Since Nalini is out on parole, a recording of her undertaking to this effect has been taken.

Besides Nalini, the other six life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi murder case are V Sriharan alias Murugan, husband of Nalini, AG Perarivalan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and Ravichandran.