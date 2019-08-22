New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Thursday extended the parole of Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by a period of three weeks, stated news agency ANI. Convict Nalini had sought for an extension of her ongoing parole by 30 days.

Despite her ‘sincere efforts’, Nalini could not complete the arrangements for the marriage of her daughter within the given leave period, stated her current petition. Seeking response from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the extension plea, a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar had posted a further hearing on Nalini’s petition by Nalini on Thursday.

Last Tuesday, Nalini had moved the court after the deputy inspector general of prisons rejected her plea for extension of the leave for another 30 days starting from Sunday. “Nalini has petitioned the Home Secretary to extend her leave by a month in connection with preparations for her daughter’s wedding,” her legal adviser P Pugazhenthi had said.

On July 25, Nalini was released from the Vellore Prison on month-long ordinary parole after she argued in person at the Madras High Court to grant her the leave. Since her release, Nalini has been residing at Sathuvachari of Vellore district. Initially, Nalini had sought a six-month leave to make arrangements for her daughter’s marriage. She had sent the petition to the government on August 7 through speed post, noted Pugazhenthi. In her plea, Nalini noted that every life convict was entitled to one month of ordinary leave after completing two years in prison and she had not taken any leaves during her past 27 years in jail.

During the hearing of Nalini’s plea, Public Prosecutor A Natarajan had submitted in the court that as per the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules 1982, a convict is subject to receive a maximum period of 30 days as ordinary leave (parole) at a point of time. Thus, he asked the court to consider granting leave for convict Nalini within the maximum limit.

The court order said that the extension of 30 days’ leave can be exercised as per Rule 22 but only after the initial grant. Further, the court ruled that Nalini must neither give any interviews nor meet any political person or member of any organisation while out on parole. Since Nalini is out on parole, a recording of her undertaking to this effect has been taken.

About Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case:

Besides Nalini, the other six life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi murder case are V Sriharan alias Murugan, husband of Nalini, AG Perarivalan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and Ravichandran. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber at an election rally in Sriperumbudur area of Kanchipuram district in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.