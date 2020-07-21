New Delhi: Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, allegedly threatened to commit suicide in her cell at the Vellore Special Prison for Women last night, reports said. Also Read - Nalini Sriharan, Convict in Rajiv Gandhi Murder Case, Released on Month-long Parole For Daughter's Wedding

According to reports, Nalini, who has been lodged here since 1991, had a quarrel with a fellow convict, who, just like her, is serving life sentence. After this, the inmate complained to the jailer and wanted to be shifted from the block, reports claimed.

It is when the jailer went to Nalini's cell to question her, that she allegedly threatened to commit suicide. However, other reports state that she actually tried to commit suicide by using a cloth.

Speaking to news agency ANI, her lawyer Pugalenthi said, “We want inquiry into it as she never showed such an attitude during her 30-year incarceration. We request CM to move her to Puzhal prison. She isn’t safe in Vellore prison”.

Nalini, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, attempted suicide in Vellore prison. Her lawyer says, "We want inquiry into it as she never showed such an attitude during her 30-year incarceration. We request CM to move her to Puzhal prison. She isn't safe in Vellore prison."

Notably, besides Nalini, others serving life sentence after being convicted for their roles in the former Prime Minister’s assassination are her husband Murugan, Suthenthira Raja alias Santhan, AG Perarivalan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran.

Four of the convicts, including Nalini, are Sri Lankans. The other three are: Santhan, Payas and Jayakumar.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber of the LTTE on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The seven accused were convicted by a special TADA court and sentence to death.

However, the death sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.