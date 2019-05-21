Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary at Veer Bhumi, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted to pay his tributes.

Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted an emotional post and dedicated the famous ‘Agnipath‘ poem written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan to her father.

You will always be my hero. pic.twitter.com/LYPciCD234 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 21, 2019

At the Veer Bhumi, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee were also present to pay their homage.

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee pay tribute to former Prime Minister #RajivGandhi, on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi. pic.twitter.com/Co2MTjdMsU — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019

Rajiv Gandhi was the sixth Prime Minister of India who took over the reign after the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi remained in the office from 1984 to 1989. In the 1984 general election, the Congress party got a massive mandate. It won over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

However, Rajiv-led Congress lost the 1989 Lok Sabha polls. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) on May 21, 1991, when he was on a political campaign in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu. This day is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day.

The current Indian National Congress (INC) is spearheaded by Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi’s son Rahul Gandhi as the president of the grand old party. Their daughter Priyanaka Gandhi has also been recently inducted into the Congress as a general secretary. She has been actively campaigning for the party in the current Lok Sabha elections.