New Delhi: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday was appointed as the next chief election commissioner (CEC). Kumar will take charge as the new CEC on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the law ministry said.Also Read - Rajasthan to Hold Common Eligibility Test For Govt Jobs on Lines of Staff Selection Commission
“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022,” read the notification.
Who is Rajiv Kumar, newly appointed CEC?
- Under the watch of Rajiv Kumar, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place besides the upcoming President and the Vice President elections.
- Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, born in 1960, will demit office in February 2025.
- Rajiv Kumar took charge as an election commissioner on September 1, 2020, after a vacancy was created following the resignation of then election commissioner Ashok Lavasa.
- Rajiv Kumar was the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) when he was appointed an election commissioner.
- Rajiv Kumar is a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Bihar/Jharkhand cadre. Kumar superannuated from service in February 2020.