New Delhi: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday was appointed as the next chief election commissioner (CEC). Kumar will take charge as the new CEC on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the law ministry said.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022,” read the notification.

My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/QnFLRLiVPm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 12, 2022

Who is Rajiv Kumar, newly appointed CEC?