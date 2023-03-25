Home

News

India

Rajkot DGFT Official Falls To Death From 4th Floor After Arrest By CBI In Bribery Case

Rajkot DGFT Official Falls To Death From 4th Floor After Arrest By CBI In Bribery Case

The official identified as Jawri Mal Bishnoi (44), a joint director of DGFT was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Rajkot DGFT Official Falls To Death From 4th Floor After Arrest By CBI In Bribery Case

Rajkot: A senior official of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) died on Saturday morning after he jumped off from the 4th-floor of his office following arrest in a bribery case. The official identified as Jawri Mal Bishnoi (44), a joint director of DGFT was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

“He allegedly sought Rs 9 lakh to issue a no objection certificate to an exporter. The complainant had submitted six files containing all documents related to export of food cans, so he could get the NOC needed to release his bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakh,” a CBI statement said.

You may like to read

DGFT is a government body responsible for implementing the country’s foreign trade policy.

The exporter approached the CBI who caught Bishnoi accepting the bribe. Searches were conducted at Bishnoi’s office and house in Rajkot.

“CBI carried out a search operation at his office throughout the night and was about to finish it in the morning when at around 9.45 am, the accused suddenly ran towards the window and threw himself out of it,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhir Desai told PTI.

Bishnoi sustained serious injuries due to the fall from the fourth floor and was taken to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case of accidental death at Pradyuman Nagar police station and initiated an investigation in the matter.

The version of the CBI officers will be taken in this connection, he said. “A group of people protested at the civil hospital (accusing CBI of Bishnoi’s death). The police staff present at the hospital provided protection to the CBI officers and brought them to the police station for inquiry,” he said.

As per the CBI, the businessman had already submitted to the DGFT office in Rajkot six files that contained necessary documents concerning the periodic export of food cans with the anticipation of receiving the NOC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.