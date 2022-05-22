New Delhi: In Rajkot, Gujarat, a married woman committed suicide in a police station early on Sunday. The woman took the extreme step after she was summoned to record her statement, said the police. The Rajkot police have initiated an inquiry into the incident and have also informed the state and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).Also Read - Gujarat Woman Kills Puppy By Throwing It From 3rd Floor Of Building

The woman, identified as Nayna, was in her late 20s. Nayna was summoned by the Aji Dam police station on Saturday evening to record her statement in connection with some offence. On Sunday morning, she requested that she be allowed to freshen up and went to the women's toilet in the police station, and hanged herself, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Praveen Kumar Meena.

Nayna had an extra-marital affair with Mukesh, who is arrested by the Aji Dam police under the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, and it was in this connection that she was called for recording her statement, said Meena.

Though the process was completed around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nayna, fearing that if she returned home late at night, her husband will inquire and may scold her, decided to stay back in the police station overnight, and in the morning she committed suicide, say reports.

After conducting panchnama and a primary inquiry, the body was sent for the postmortem, the DCP said, adding a departmental inquiry will be conducted and if there is any negligence on the part of any official, action will be taken against them.