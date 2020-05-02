Rajkot: In complete disregard to lockdown protocols and social distancing orders, a school in Rajkot’s Pardi area reopened on Saturday and asked its students to attend classes. Accoding to news agency ANI, around 100 students attended the school amid the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Nearly Half of Global Workforce at Risk of Losing Livelihoods: ILO

The district administration has launched a probe into the matter. Also Read - 44 People Residing in Same Building in Delhi's Kapashera Test Positive For COVID-19

“We had clearly instructed the schools to prepare question papers and ask students to take exams at home, in case they were cancelled due to coronavirus. In fact, the authorities were even directed to send report cards home. Despite the order, a case of violation has emerged,” News18 quoted District Development Officer Anil Ranavasiya as saying. Also Read - Karnataka IAS Officer Issued Show Cause Notice For His Tweet on Tablighi Jamaat Donors

Notably, Rajkot is one of the 27 identified hotspots in Gujarat.