Rajnath Singh Affirms India’s Transformation Into A Powerful Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized that India has transformed into a powerful nation, and if anyone shows eyes to India, they will face consequences.

New Delhi(ANI): Stating that the times have changed now, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday that today if anyone shows eyes to India, they will have to bear the consequences as India has transformed into a powerful nation.

Addressing the Special Session of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Rajnath Singh said,” India will keep moving forward. This is not a weak India. India has now become a powerful India. If anyone will come and show their eyes and go away, this won’t happen. They will have to face the consequences. This is India.”

Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for pushing economic development in his state, Rajnath Singh said that the wheel of development is moving swiftly in UP.

“I have also been the Chief Minister (of Uttar Pradesh) but I can say about the current CM that he has given a new height to Uttar Pradesh. The wheel of development is moving swiftly. Today, investors are coming to Uttar Pradesh. Domestic or foreign investors do not want to come to a state that has poor governance and law and order,” he said.

Defence Minister asserted that the Government has laid the groundwork for a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’, and American investments can play a vital role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Terming it as a win-win situation for both countries, he stated that India’s fast-growing economy, its demographic dividend, skilled workforce, and huge domestic market guarantee high returns to US companies.

Elaborating on the Centre’s vision behind ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Defence Minister said, “The nation is moving forward at the right pace with which it won’t stumble in the times to come.”

He enumerated the decisions taken by the Ministry of Defence to promote self-reliance, such as earmarking 75 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in the Financial Year, which has helped the country find a place among the top 25 countries that export defence equipment.

“The conference was attended by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and representatives of the IACC. It was organised to bolster the economic and diplomatic ties between India and the US. It was aimed at exploring ways to enhance bilateral trade, investment and collaboration in the context of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, which emphasises promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing import dependency,” the Defence Ministry said in a release.(ANI)

