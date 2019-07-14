New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today lighted the ‘Victory Flame’ at National War Memorial in Delhi, 12 days before the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The flame will traverse through 11 towns and cities and will finally culminate at Drass where it will be merged with the eternal flame of the ‘Kargil War Memorial’.

#WATCH: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lights the ‘Victory Flame’ from National War Memorial in Delhi, which would traverse through 11 towns and cities to finally culminate at Drass where the flame will be merged with the eternal flame at the ‘Kargil War Memorial’. pic.twitter.com/LtsIMsB5Qa — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

India will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. In 1999, India took command of the high outposts on July 26 which had been lost to Pakistani intruders and the war was fought for more than 60 days.

Last month, the Indian Air Force (IAF) lined up a number of activities at the Gwalior Air Base in Madhya Pradesh. The activities included a symbolic ‘recreation’ of Tiger Hill attack and a static display of Mirage-2000 and other aircraft used during ‘Operation Vijay’.

Several gallantry award winners, active and retired, who served in ‘Operation Vijay’ also attended the event at the Gwalior Air Base.

#WATCH Commemorating 20 years of #KargilWar, Indian Air Force at Gwalior Air Base recreates Tiger Hill attack and display aircraft used during ‘Operation Vijay’. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/K3kh4FPnXW — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

The lighting of ‘victory flame’ was among a number of events that have been planned for this month by the Army in Delhi and Dras in Jammu and Kashmir to mark the anniversary celebrations spread over three days from July 25 to July 27.