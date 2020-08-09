











New Delhi: In a big push for PM Modi’s Aatmanirbhar initiative, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday made a major announcement introducing sport embargo on at least 101 items. “Embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation”, said Rajnath. Also Read - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': MoD to Introduce Embargo on Import of 101 Items Beyond Stipulated Timeline

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will make an important announcement at 10.00 am today”, the Raksha Mantri’s (Defence Minister) office (RMO) tweeted, earlier in the day. Also Read - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Make 'Important Announcement' at 10 AM, Tweets His Office

This comes a day after Indian and Chinese military commanders met at the Daulat Beg Oldie sector and discussed ways to reduce tensions in northern Ladakh. Also Read - 'Keeping Quiet Not an Option': Ex-Malaysian PM 'Won't Apologise' For Remarks on Kashmir

The meeting primarily focused on implementation of certain decisions taken at the fifth round of talks between Corps Commanders of the two armies last week on the disengagement process as well as to bring down prevailing tension in the region, they said.

“The two sides discussed various finer details on taking forward the disengagement process in the friction points where the withdrawal of Chinese troops is yet to complete,” said a source on Saturday’s talks.

The Indian delegation at the talks was headed by Major General Abhijit Bapat, General Officer Commanding of the 3 Infantry Division.

It is learnt that the two sides also deliberated on having a specific timeline for withdrawal of troops from all the friction points.