Tokyo: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and conveyed him that India is committed to enhancing defence engagements between both the countries.

He further said that India attaches the highest priority to our bilateral relationship with Japan.

“Premier Mr @AbeShinzo’s regular interactions with India’s Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi have put the Special, Strategic and Global Partnership between India-Japan on to an even higher pedestal. It has added a new strategic depth to our defence cooperation,” tweeted the Defence Minister.

Singh also had a ministerial-level dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo where they discussed the full spectrum of India-Japan defence cooperation.

They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral arrangements and Special Strategic & Global Partnership in addressing regional peace and security.

Had an extremely fruitful Ministerial Level Dialogue with Japan’s Defence Minister, Mr. Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo. We discussed the full spectrum of India-Japan defence cooperation. We will continue working together to further deepen the defence ties between both the nations. pic.twitter.com/IIyeRCZDqo — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 2, 2019

The Union Defence Minister also discussed abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution and said talks and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan cannot go together.

Singh, before the meeting, paid his respects to the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (SDF) personnel who died in the line of duty, by laying a wreath at Ichigaya in Tokyo.

He also inspected the Guard of Honour at Japan’s Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Tokyo.