New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage, at Palam airport, to the 13 personnel who lost their lives in Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 crash. The plane had gone missing on June 3 about 30 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF had announced that six bodies and seven mortal remains have been recovered from the crash site of AN-32 in Arunachal Pradesh.

The black box of the AN-32 aircraft was recovered, by mountaineers who were sent to the site on June 9 in search of the remains of the aircraft, with several damages.

The Indian Air force (IAF) is still looking into the matter to find out the actual cause of the crash.

“The black box was recovered and brought out of the crash site almost three days ago. It has been damaged in the crash and we are analyzing whether the data from it can be retrieved by the HAL or it will have to be sent to some other agency,” the defence sources had told news agency ANI.

Although by the looks of it the crash seemed to have taken place due to a navigational defunct, sources say that it is difficult to state the exact cause without a detailed probe into the matter.

Those killed in the crash were identified as Wing Commander G M Charles, Squadron Leader H Vinod, Flight Lieutenant M K Garg, Flight Lieutenant S Mohanty, Flight Lieutenant A Tanwar, Flight Lieutenant R Thapa, Warrant Officer KK Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, Leading Aircraftman S K Singh and Leading Aircraftman Pankaj.