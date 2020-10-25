New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday performed his yearly ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Dussehra at the Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, West Bengal as he called for peace along the India-China border. Also Read - BJP-JD(U) Jodi Like Tendulkar-Sehwag: Rajnath Singh in All Praises For Nitish Kumar Govt in Bihar

The Defence Minister, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim to review the military preparedness in view of the border row in eastern Ladakh as well as to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers, was joined by Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Speaking to reporters after the ritual, Singh said that no one can forcefully take 'even an inch' of land from India.

“India wants that the Indo-China border tension should end & peace should be preserved. Also, I am confident that our army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land,” he said.

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs ‘Shastra Puja’ at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present. pic.twitter.com/3jv5Ti0S4I — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Singh addressed a group of soldiers at the Indian Army’s 33 Corps in Sukna, popularly known as ‘Trishakti’ Corps, and said, “India always tried for good ties with the neighbouring countries. But certain situations emerged from time to time when our soldiers had to make the supreme sacrifice to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.”

Singh also mentioned the death of 20 Indian soldiers during a clash with the Chinese military in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

The defence minister had performed ‘Shastra Puja’ in the French port city of Bordeaux during Dussehra last year as he was on a bilateral visit to the country then. He has been performing ‘Shastra Puja’ during Dussehra for the last several years including during his tenure as the Union Home Minister in the previous NDA government.

Almost all formations of the Indian Army along the LAC are on a very high level of alert in view of the six-month-long border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.