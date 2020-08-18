New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Wednesday address the opening session of the Naval Commanders Conference. Also Read - After PM Modi's Announcement on NCC Expansion, Rajnath Singh Approves Proposal; 1 Lakh New Cadets to be Inducted

As per updates from the Defence Ministry, the focus of the conference will be on ways to optimise joint planning structures, Tri-Service Synergy, and operational readiness of the Indian Navy. Also Read - Not Compatible to Depend on Foreign Govts to Meet India’s Defence Needs, Says Rajnath Singh

During the conference, the top commanders of the Indian Navy will extensively deliberate on the evolving maritime security architecture in the region and the border row with China in eastern Ladakh. The conference will continue for 3 days starting from Wednesday. Also Read - Why Some 'Made in India' Items Are Among 101 Weapons Embargoed by MoD? Here's The Clarification

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address the opening session of the Naval Commanders Conference tomorrow. The conference would focus on discussing ways to optimise joint planning structures, Tri-Service Synergy, and operational readiness of the Indian Navy. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/tfEs1WpQFJ — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Other areas of focus of the conclave will be to review the Indian Navy’s operational readiness as well as issues relating to India’s security interests in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been rapidly expanding its military presence.

“The conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop of recent events on our northern borders, coupled with the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Navy said the conference would provide the higher naval leadership a forum to discuss conduct of operations, sustenance and maintenance of assets, procurement issues, infrastructure development and human resource management within the ambit of the “new normal” resulted by the pandemic.

It is the first naval commanders’ conference since the institution of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

“The conference would discuss upon the ways to optimise joint planning structures, tri-service synergy, and operational readiness, as also functional reorganisation within the Indian Navy to improve efficiency,” the Navy said.