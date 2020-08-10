New Delhi: A day after announcing a ban on the import off 101 defence items, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday launch the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’. The announcement, scheduled at 3:30 PM, is set to introduce “a big push” towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s self-reliant initiative to promote indigenously built goods and services. Also Read - Big Weapon Systems Will Now be Produced in India, Says Rajnath Singh After Restricting Import of 101 Defence Items

In a series of tweets last evening, the defence minister said that the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative will offer a great opportunity to the Indian Defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities, as well as by adopting technologies designed and developed by DRDO that can meet the requirements of the Armed Forces. Also Read - From Sinper Rifle to Air Missiles, India Announces Import Ban on 101 Defence Items | Check Full List

“The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production,” Singh had tweeted. Also Read - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': MoD to Introduce Embargo on Import of 101 Items Beyond Stipulated Timeline

Singh said that the ministry had bifurcated the capital procurement budget for current fiscal year between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes, and a separate budget head had been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.

“Almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020. It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years,” he said.

“Of these, items worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and the Air Force while items worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore are anticipated by the Navy over the same period. #AtmanirbharBharat,” the Minister tweeted.

यह आत्मनिर्भर भारत कैसा होना चाहिए इसको लेकर किसी के मन में कोई भ्रम नही होना चाहिए। प्रधानमंत्रीजी के नेतृत्व में एक ऐसे आत्मनिर्भर भारत का निर्माण होगा जो रोटी, कपड़ा, मकान के साथ साथ शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के मामले में भी आत्मनिर्भर होगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Singh announced an embargo on 101 defence items to boost local weapons production in the country. The list of 101 embargoed items comprised some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars and many other items.

The Defence Minister also said that more equipment for import embargo will be identified progressively by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in consultation with all stakeholders.