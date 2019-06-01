New Delhi: Ahead of formally taking charge as the Defence minister on Saturday, Rajnath Singh visited the National War Memorial and paid his tribute to those who laid their lives in service for the nation.

General of the Army staff Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the memorial.

Rajnath Singh took oath as the Defence minister on Thursday, May 30, succeeding Nirmala Sitharaman, who was allotted the Finance ministry.

The three service chiefs are now scheduled to call on Rajnath Singh today and a detailed presentation is ready for Singh, where he will be briefed on their operational roles and near-future and/or immediate requirements for the forces.

Rajnath Singh will have the support of Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, who received an extension of three months in tenure from the government.

According to reports, the three service chiefs will put forward a list of major requirements to the new Defence minister. The Indian Air Force is believed to be in need of as many as 114 modern fighter aircraft, the Army is eyeing modern carbines and modernisation of its inventory in air defence and the Navy urgently seeks submarines to deal with the underwater threat from neighbouring countries.

With ANI inputs