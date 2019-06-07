New Delhi: Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday night inducted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to four more key panels of the Union Cabinet-Parliamentary Affairs; Political Affairs; Investment and Growth; and Employment & Skill Development. Initially, Singh was not part of these committee, announced by the government in the morning. His name was added in only two Cabinet committees earlier — economic affairs and security.

A new official release issued by the government at 10.19 pm on Thursday said that Singh will now be part of six of the eight cabinet committees, one of which he will be heading. The change came amid reports that the presence of Amit Shah, (who was made home minister in the second Narendra Modi dispensation) in all eight committees had highlighted his position as the second most powerful person in the new government.

Only two committees in which Singh’s name does not figure are on appointment, which has traditionally had only prime minister and home minister as members, and on accommodation, a relatively low-profile panel.

Of the total eight committees, PM Modi features in six, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in seven and Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in five. Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari is a member of four committees. He is also a special invitee in the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Home Minister Shah was named in all eight committees, two are new ones which will oversee investment and employment.

According to the latest list of cabinet committees, the Prime Minister will be heading six committees –Appointments Committee, CCEA, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, CCS, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Shah will be heading the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation while Rajnath Singh will head the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Here is the latest list of the members of the committees:

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Cabinet Committee on Accommodation:

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce and Industry

Special Invitees:

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing &Urban Affairs; Minister of State (I/C) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce &Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs:

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development, and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Minister of Information and Broadcasting

Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal and Mines.

Special Invitees:

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture &Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences,

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce and Industry

Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal and Mines.

Cabinet Committee on Security:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of Micro. Small and Medium Enterprises

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panc’ayati Raj.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Human Resource Development

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas: and Minister of Steel

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Enterpreneurship

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MOS(I/C)Labour and Employment

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Special Invitees:

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles

Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (I/C) Culture, MOS (I/C) Tourism.