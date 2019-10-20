New Delhi: Hours after two Army jawans were martyred by Pakistan’s ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke to Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

Sources told news agency ANI that the Defence Minister is personally monitoring the situation and has asked the Army Chief to keep updating him about the developments.

Sources: Defence Minister has spoken to Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over the situation following the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army today in J&K's Tangdhar sector. The Defence Minister is personally monitoring the situation & has asked the Army Chief to keep updating him pic.twitter.com/58e8OIE8Ph — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

Earlier in the day, along with two jawans, a civilian was killed and three others were injured, and a house and a rice godown were completely damaged after Pakistan opened fire in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggest that two cars and two cow shelters with 19 cattle and sheep inside were also destroyed in the firing.

After the firing incident, Indian Army gave e befitting reply and launched attacks on terrorist launch pads inside the area of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. Using artillery guns, the Army targeted the terrorist camps which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory. Four launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources told ANI.

As part of its retaliation, the Indian Army carried out heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side. “Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector,” an Indian Army spokesperson told ANI.

Notably, the number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018. In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that it had a number of times asked Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding to maintain peace along the border.