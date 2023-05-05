Home

News

India

2 Soldiers Killed, 4 Including Army Officer Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K’s Rajouri

2 Soldiers Killed, 4 Including Army Officer Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K’s Rajouri

Army said additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter. "As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area," army said in a statement.

2 Soldiers Killed, 4 Including Army Officer Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri: Two soldiers were killed, and four others including an officer have been injured during an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday morning in the Kandi forest area in Jammu and Kashmir. “During the joint operation, in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri, the terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer,” Indian Army said in a statement.

Army said additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter. “Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region,” said the Army.

You may like to read

“The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur. As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in terrorist groups. The operation is in progress. Further details are being ascertained,” Army added.

Earlier on On Thursday, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. The encounter broke out in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Similarly, on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kupwara district. According to police officials, the encounter broke out near the Pichnad Machil area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.