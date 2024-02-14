Rajya Sabha Biennial Polls: BJP Announces 2nd List Of Candidates; Ashwini Vaishnaw To Contest From Odisha

Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections are scheduled to be held in several states ahead of the retirement of 58 MPs including, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda, by the first week of May this year.

Rajya Sabha Election: The BJP Wednesday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections scheduled to be held in several states ahead of the retirement of 58 MPs including, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda, by the first week of May this year.

As per the list, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will contest from Odisha where he is likely to get the support of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Besides, the saffron party has fielded Union Minister L Murugan, Maya Narollya, Bansilal Gurjar and Umesh Nath Maharai from Madhya Pradesh.

BJP announces first list

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced candidates for the upcoming Upper House polls, fielding Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh from Bihar and Raja Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh.

Subhash Barala will contest from Haryana, Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage from Karnataka, Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal, according to the party’s first list.

RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant and Navin Jain will fight from Uttar Pradesh, the list revealed.

58 Rajya Sabha MPs to retire by early May

Biennial elections for the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to be held in various states as a total of 58 Members of the Upper House– -including eight Central Ministers, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda–will retire by the first week of May this year.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Murleedharan, Narayan Rane, Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Ashwini Vaishnaw are the eight ministers who will retire by April 2-3, along with 47 other MPs, including Manmohan Singh and Nadda.

Among those retiring are 28 MPs from the BJP, 11 from Congress, four from the Trinamool Congress, four from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, two each from Biju Janata Dal, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United), and one each from YSRCP, Shiv Sena, NCP, Telugu Desam Party, and Sikkim Democratic Front.

Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan, BJP’s Anil Baluni and Prakash Javadekar, and BJD’s Amar Patnaik are among those leaders retiring from the Rajya Sabha.

The retirement of these MPs and the outcome of the upcoming general elections will impact the representation each party will have in the Upper House during the next Lok Sabha term.

Presently, the BJP has 93 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, Congress has 30 MPs, TMC has 13, and six nominated members, among others, in a house of 239 with six vacancies.

(With ANI inputs)

