New Delhi: The Gujarat Congress legislators who were shifted to a resort in Banaskantha for a day, just before the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in the state, left for Gandhinagar today.

The MLAs were staying at the resort for a one-day ‘shivir‘ in Palanpur area in Banaskantha district of the state to avoid horse-trading.

A senior state party leader Arjun Modhwadia acknowledged that they were shifted to avoid horse-trading and for the ‘political training’ of the MLAs.

As many as 69 Congress MLAs from the state were shifted to Balaram resort which was 150 kilometres away from Ahmedabad.

Gujarat: The Congress MLAs who were staying at Balaram Palace Resort in Banaskantha for a one day ‘shivir’, leave for Gandhinagar. The by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in the state, will be held today. pic.twitter.com/yIJWfdTrG4 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Expressing worries out possible horse-trading efforts by the ruling BJP, the Congress leader attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for promoting the malpractice in their “political laboratory”.

“Gujarat is a political laboratory of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. Most incidents of horse-trading are reported here. They have done it two times in the past. Many money bags were found earlier and there is a possibility of it happening this time too,” said Modhwadia.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had declared the Rajya Sabha Bye-polls after six seats of the Upper House became vacant due to various reasons.

Voting for Rajya Sabha will take place today for the two seats that are laid vacant after the election of Smriti Irani and Amit Shah to Lok Sabha in recent polls.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Jugalji Thakur have been fielded by the BJP; while Congress’ Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya are hoping to win the seats.

(With ANI Inputs)