Home

News

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Declines Request To Appoint Raghav Chadda As Interim AAP Leader In RS; Key Updates

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Declines Request To Appoint Raghav Chadda As Interim AAP Leader In RS; Key Updates

Kejriwal, in his previous communication, had written: “I would like to propose the name of Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha until further changes are deemed necessary. We request that this change be allowed as per the rules and procedures of the Rajya Sabha.”

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Recently, an unexpected move came from the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar. He snubbed a request from the Aam Aadmi Party’s cheif, Arvind Kejriwal, to install Raghav Chadha as their new interim leader in the Rajya Sabha. Against initial expectations, Dhankhar rather preferred Sanjay Singh to remain at the helm of the party’s Rajya Sabha faction. Many, taken by surprise by this turn of events, speculated that Chadha, an active participant in AAP’s journeys, would be handed the reins of the party in the upper house, as per a report covered by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

This leadership decision by the Rajya Sabha Chairman has led to a closer examination of the AAP’s internal dynamics and speculations about its future course. As AAP journeys ahead under Sanjay Singh’s command, it will be engrossing to see how this change at the top influences their strategies and objectives in the Rajya Sabha. The road ahead for AAP, filled with challenges and opportunities, certainly promises to be an adventurous one.

You may like to read

Subject Covered In The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognized Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act. 1998

“This aspect is subject to ‘The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognized Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act. 1998′ and the Rules made thereunder. The request, not being in conformity to applicable legal regime, is not being acceded to,” the chairman said, as per the sources.

Kejriwal, in his previous communication, had written: “I would like to propose the name of Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha until further changes are deemed necessary. We request that this change be allowed as per the rules and procedures of the Rajya Sabha.”

The officials said that Kejriwal’s request had come in the backdrop of the current Rajya Sabha AAP leader Sanjay Singh being under judicial custody and unable to attend the parliament session.

“Entire Case Is Fake, There Is Not A Shred Of Evidence”: says Raghav Chadha After ED Summons Kejriwal

Responding to the fresh summons issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week that the summons sent to him are just to create sensational news in the final months of the parliamentary elections in 2024.

Questioning the timing of the summons, Kejriwal said, “The timing of your summons leaves much to desire and strengthens my belief that the summons being sent to me are not based upon any objective or rational yardstick but purely as propaganda as well as to create sensational news in the final few months of much-awaited parliamentary elections in the country.”

Kejriwal further questioned ED for not responding to his earlier questions. “You have chosen not to inform me nor provide me details of the case file corresponding to the file number mentioned in your summons, the reasons for summoning me, or any details thereof. Your summons appears to be a fishing and roving inquiry,” said Kejriwal in a statement.

The Delhi CM also expressed his unawareness of being summoned under what capacity. He said it’s not clear that “I am being called a witness, a suspect, Delhi’s CM or a convenor of the Aam Adami Party.

Fellow AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre over the summons issued to the CM, saying that the BJP is “afraid” of AAP due to the latter’s increasing popularity across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.