Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha elections to fill the 16 vacant seats in four states – Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka – will be held today. Voting for six seats from Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Karnataka and Rajasthan will begin shortly. The Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022 will be announced on the same day. The Rajya Sabha Election was scheduled to take place on June 10 for 57 vacant seats but many candidates were elected unopposed. At present, the Rajya Sabha has 245 members, including 233 elected members and 12 nominated. As per the constitutional limit, the Upper House strength should not exceed 250. While 233 members are elected from states and Union Territories (UTs), President of India nominates the remaining 12 from the fields of art, literature, science and social services.

  • 6:33 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022 LIVE: Confident Ajay Maken will win more votes, says Congress | “We are confident that our candidate Ajay Maken will win with more votes than our strength,” Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said.

  • 6:27 AM IST


    Rajya Sabha Election 2022     | Two days ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has issued a whip asking its MLAs not to take part in the Rajya Sabha Chunav. The BTP has two seats in the Rajasthan Assembly. BTP state president Velaram Ghoghra said, “The MLAs have been directed via whip to refrain from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.Our MLAs supported the (Congress) party earlier during the 2020 political crisis.”

  • 6:17 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022 LIVE: Haryana Congress MLAs leave for Chandigarh | Haryana Congress MLAs leave for Chandigarh from Delhi for the Rajya Sabha elections, for which voting will be held today. They reached Delhi from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Thursday, where they were staying at a resort.

  • 6:08 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting to take place for 16 vacant seats in 4 states shortly | The voting for Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 will shortly take place to fill the vacant seats in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process.