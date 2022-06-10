Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha elections to fill the 16 vacant seats in four states – Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka – will be held today. Voting for six seats from Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Karnataka and Rajasthan will begin shortly. The Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022 will be announced on the same day. The Rajya Sabha Election was scheduled to take place on June 10 for 57 vacant seats but many candidates were elected unopposed. At present, the Rajya Sabha has 245 members, including 233 elected members and 12 nominated. As per the constitutional limit, the Upper House strength should not exceed 250. While 233 members are elected from states and Union Territories (UTs), President of India nominates the remaining 12 from the fields of art, literature, science and social services. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Rajya Sabha Chunav 2022.Also Read - Rajya Sabha Polls: Haryana Congress MLAs Sent to Raipur Amid Poaching Fears

