Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Latest Update: The Rajya Sabha is all set to go to polls for 16 seats across four states on Friday. The four states include Maharashtra with six seats, Rajasthan with four seats, Karnataka with four seats and Haryana with two seats. And the counting of votes will take place an hour after the polling concludes. Giving details, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process.

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Live streaming

As per the EC announcement, the elections will be live telecast on all leading Hindi and English new channels. The poll results can be checked at the Rajya Sabha Youtube SANSAD TV Channel.

Moreover, one can also log on to the official website of Rajya Sabha — rajyasabha.nic.in — to catch the latest updates on the elections and results.

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Poll Results

The results of the Rajya Sabha Election 2022 will be announced on the same day. The results can be checked at the official website of Rajya Sabha — rajyasabha.nic.in

How are Rajya Sabha members elected?

Unlike Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, where people directly elect representatives, the Rajya Sabha MPs are elected by Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The MLAs vote for preferred candidates as 1, 2, 3… in order of first, second, or third choice.

At present, the Rajya Sabha has 245 members, including 233 elected members and 12 nominated. As per the constitutional limit, the Upper House strength should not exceed 250. While 233 members are elected from states and Union Territories (UTs), President of India nominates the remaining 12 from the fields of art, literature, science and social services.