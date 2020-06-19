Rajya Sabha Election 2020: The stage is set for the 18 seats of Rajya Sabha to go for elections on Friday, after being deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic-infused nationwide lockdown. Also Read - 'Liquor is Legal on One Side of This Bench': Twitter Jokes as Maharashtra-Gujarat Border Cuts Through Navapur Railway Station

All eyes are set to witness a close battle between the BJP and Congress in the four seats in Gujarat, and three each Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh are also set to fight with four, one and one seats, respectively.

While not much brazen muscle is expected to be seen on the floor, unlike the ruthless Lok Sabha elections, what goes around behind the 'sophisticated' scenes of the Upper House is what will be interesting to witness.

The election in Manipur will be particularly one to look out for, following the sudden withdrawal of nine members of the ruling coalition and the opposition Congress pressing for a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh government. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Leisemba Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur, while the Congress nominee is T Mangi Babu.

In Gujarat, the contest is likely to go down to the wire as neither the ruling BJP, nor the opposing Congress has absolute numbers in the assembly. This can lead to an interesting turn-of-events as neither parties can get all their candidates to win the seats on their own.

In Rajasthan, both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP have lodged their legislators in different hotels after accusing each other of poaching MLAs.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Reddy-led YSR Congress is expected to fork ahead and win all the four seats given its formidable strength against the powerless TDP in the state assembly. Notably, this is the first Rajya Sabha election post the state’s bifurcation in 2014 into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, will witness a high-profile election where BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia will fight against former party colleague and Congress candidate Phool Singh Baraiya. Digvijaya Singh is also slated to bag one Rajya Sabha seat.

In Jharkhand, JMM president Shibu Soren, Congress candidate Shahzada Anwar and BJP state chief Deepak Prakash are in the fray for the two Rajya Sabha seats.

Karnataka has already declared all the candidates – former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP candidates Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti – as elected, unopposed.

Meanwhile, the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) in Meghalaya has fielded W R Kharlukhi for the lone seat and he will be up against Kennedy Khyriem of the Congress.