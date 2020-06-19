New Delhi: Even coronavirus wasn’t able to stop a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA from coming to cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, polling for which is currently underway. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Polls: 'Very Clear Congress Will Win One Seat,' Says Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath

The Congress MLA, who has tested positive for coronavirus, turned up to cast his vote in a white protective jumpsuit as those around him maintained safe distance from him to avoid catching the highly contagious virus.

The state Assembly in Bhopal, where votes were cast, was sanitised after the MLA left after casting his vote.

Madhya Pradesh: State legislative assembly premises in Bhopal being sanitised after Congress MLA, who had tested positive for #COVID19 and had come here to cast his vote, left. Voting is currently underway for three Rajya Sabha seats of the state. #RajyaSabhaElection pic.twitter.com/pQhI4GUk1v — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Notably, three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh are up for grabs. While the BJP is all set to win both the seats on which it has fielded its candidates-including former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia-from the Congress side, senior leader and former Chief Minister Digivijaya Singh is all set to win the third.

The Rajya Sabha elections were earlier scheduled to take place on March 26 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new date, i.e June 19, was announced earlier this month. A total of 19 seats across eight states have gone to polls.

Madhya Pradesh has thus far reported more than 11,000 cases of coronavirus, including nearly 500 deaths.