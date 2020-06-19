Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Counting of votes in Gujarat were delayed on Friday after the Congress party sought to invalidate two BJP votes on varied grounds. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident to win all three seats it contested on. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: Congress Bags 2 Seats in Rajasthan, BJP Gets 1; Gehlot Calls it Victory of Ideology

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the Congress has sought cancellation of votes cast by BJP MLA Kesrisinh Solanki and minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

"As long as our grievances about voting are not dealt with, counting will not start. We submitted our objections to the EC representative here after voting ended," said Dhanani.

The Congress alleged that unauthorised person accompanied Solanki inside the polling booth, referring to the person deployed to pull his wheelchair as Solanki came directly from hospital.

In case of Chudasama, on the other hand, the Congress objected that his election had been annulled by Gujarat High Court last month.

According to reports, the Election Commission (EC) observer in the state has rejected the objections and referred the matter to EC’s head office in Delhi for a final decision.

Notably, the BJP has fielded Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin, while the Congress has fielded Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.