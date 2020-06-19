New Delhi: Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday won the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh. Besides Scindia, another BJP leader Sumer Singh Solanki also emerged victorious. Of the three Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP bagged two while the Congress one. Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh won the other seat for the grand old party. Also Read - Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Congress Urges EC to Cancel Two BJP MLAs' Votes

Notably, polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state took place in the assembly premises earlier in the day. There was a contest between four candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state. While the BJP had fielded former Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, the Congress had nominated former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.

Voting was carried out following protocol in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created havoc in the state. Chairs were kept for the MLAs at prescribed distance while members also stood in the queue maintaining social distancing. Reports claimed that MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the first to vote.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for 19 Rajya Sabha seats across eight states is currently underway. While three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan went to polls; four seats are up for grabs in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat; two from Jharkhand, and one each from Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.