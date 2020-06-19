Live Updates

  • 8:52 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose rebellion in March led to the fall of the Congress’ Kamal Nath government and who joined the BJP, is expected to win comfortably for the saffron party.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: In BJP-ruled Gujarat, the contest is likely to go down to the wire. While the BJP as fielded three candidates-Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramlila Bara and Narhari Amin-Congress has fielded two-Shaktisingh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: In Manipur, it is likely to be an interesting affair after several MLAs of the BJP-led coalition, including from the BJP itself, resigned on Wednesday prompting the Congress to move no-confidence motion against CM N Biren Singh.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: Result will be declared by the Election Commission today itself at 5 PM.

Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: All eyes will be on the BJP and the Congress as elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states will be held on Friday. The elections are expected to be close affair in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, with the BJP in power in the first two states and the Congress in Rajasthan. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: All Eyes Glued For High-stake Battle as 18 Upper House Seats go to Poll Today

Notably, these elections were earlier scheduled to take place on March 26 but were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, in June, the Election Commission announced that the elections will be held on June 19. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Mizoram's Lone Seat Poised For Triangular Fight on June 19

Of the 19 seats where polling will be held, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: After Congress, BJP Shifts Its MLAs to Jaipur Hotel