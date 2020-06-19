





Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: All eyes will be on the BJP and the Congress as elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states will be held on Friday. The elections are expected to be close affair in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, with the BJP in power in the first two states and the Congress in Rajasthan. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: All Eyes Glued For High-stake Battle as 18 Upper House Seats go to Poll Today

Notably, these elections were earlier scheduled to take place on March 26 but were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, in June, the Election Commission announced that the elections will be held on June 19. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Mizoram's Lone Seat Poised For Triangular Fight on June 19

Of the 19 seats where polling will be held, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: After Congress, BJP Shifts Its MLAs to Jaipur Hotel