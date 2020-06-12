New Delhi: Amid allegations that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling Congress’s legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying they were trying to destroy democracy at a time when the country is fighting a tough battle against Coronavirus. Also Read - Twitter Asks Critical Questions on Migrant Crisis-Lack of Ventilators as Crores Spent on Amit Shah's Rally For West Bengal Election Campaign

When the Centre should be focussed on fighting the COVID-19 battle, they are trying to topple the Rajasthan government, Gehlot asserted while addressing a press conference in Jaipur along with other Congress leaders such as Sachin Pilot and Randeep Surjewala.

"We are united. Not a single vote of our MLAs will go to anyone else in Rajya Sabha elections & our two candidates will emerge victorious. Two CPI-M MLAs will support us in the election," Gehlot added.

“The Rajya Sabha elections could’ve been conducted two months back, but it was postponed for no reason because BJP’s horse-trading was not complete,” the Chief Minister further alleged.

Ashok Gehlot and nearly 100 Congress and independent MLAs stayed overnight at a resort on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Party sources said the MLAs have been asked to stay at the resort amid poaching threat.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who on Wednesday alleged poaching attempts on the Congress legislators, is looking after the arrangements at the resort.

“Eight-ten MLAs returned last night for personal and health reasons and they will come back today. Rest of the MLAs, around 100, stayed in the resort last night,” Rajasthan government chief whip Mahesh Joshi said on Friday.

For three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded two candidates, while BJP’s two candidates have filed nominations.

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state. The BJP has 72 MLAs and enjoys the support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs. The Congress has more than enough majority for the victory of both of its candidates.