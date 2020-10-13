New Delhi: Elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats – 10 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand – which are falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the Elections Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday. Also Read - Uttarakhand Tourism Promotes 'Workcation' a Unique Concept That Will Allow You to Work From Its Lush Green Mountains

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar’s term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling.

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.

