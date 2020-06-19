Rajya Sabha Election 2020: In an undefeated victory, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh bagged all four Rajya Sabha seats in the state. The four candidates who have been elected to the Upper House are Parimal Nathwani, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: First Preference Voting Concludes in Gujarat

Notably, members of the State Legislative Assembly cast their votes at the polling booth set up in the committee hall of the Assembly at Velagapudi in Amravati earlier in the day.

The polling began at 9 AM and continued until 4 PM.

Although the election of all four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was a mere formality, given the party’s stronghold in the state, the entry of main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the fray made the election inevitable.

The TDP had fielded its general secretary Varla Ramaiah to force a contest. Though the main opposition party officially has 23 members, three of them rebelled against the party to sail with the YSRCP.