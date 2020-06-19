Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: The Congress party in Rajasthan bagged two Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, while the opposition BJP got one in elections held in the state, earlier in the day. While KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi of the Congress were declared winner, Rajendra Gehlot of the BJP also got elected.

The polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state started at 9 am and got over at 4 pm. The counting of the votes started at 5 PM.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for winning Rajya Sabha seats.

He wrote,"Congratulations to Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal ji and Neeraj Dangi ji for winning Rajya Sabha Elections from Rajasthan. It is a victory of the ideology, policies and programmes of Congress Party under the leadership of CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji."

With this, the number of Congress party's Rajya Sabha MPs from Rajasthan has increased to three, out of a total of 10. The rest seven are BJP members.